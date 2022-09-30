In preparation for the November general election, we will begin preparing our voting machines on Oct. 3 and continue until complete.
We will also be performing a public test of the optical scan ballots on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
All voting machine preparation and public tests will take place at the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster.
Again, we would ask that you contact us at 803-416-9364 or mahudson@lancasercountysc.net for exact times of preparation. You or a party representative are welcome to attend, observe and ask questions about the process.
Director, Lancaster County Voter Registration Office