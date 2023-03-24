The pandemic completely transformed our education system and spurred a boom in virtual offerings across the country. While brick-and-mortar schools have returned to in-person learning, some families realized online learning is the right fit for their students and sought out full-time virtual options.
As the executive director South Carolina Connections Academy, I’ve seen firsthand the improved academic outcomes and behaviors of students who thrive in an established virtual learning environment.
South Carolina Connections Academy is a tuition-free, fully remote school that has served K-12 students across the state since 2008. Throughout my time as an educator and leader of the largest public school in the state, I have learned there are critical skills that our children need to succeed in the virtual classroom.
These life skills also transfer to students’ hobbies and extracurricular activities, preparing students to thrive both online and offline.
To help set your child up for success in virtual school, consider the following tips that I have seen help students flourish in online learning over the past decade:
Enrich their education experience with socialization
Friendships have great academic benefits that aid in building a strong foundation for problem-solving and effective communication skills. Interpersonal relationships also help students develop social awareness, which is important for better understanding others, expressing empathy and improving emotional intelligence. Many families think online schooling restricts socialization, but the opposite can be true.
For example, our school offers opportunities for both in-person and virtual interactions with peers and teachers through clubs, field trips, local events and more.
Empower your child to take responsibility
Responsibility helps students take ownership of their education and day-to-day tasks, whether they are creating a successful online schedule or determining which extracurricular activities to join. Reach out to your virtual school to learn about its offerings for developing this skillset. For example, to help combat stress and build independence, we host weekly live virtual sessions with an emphasis on the importance of time management and responsibility in the online school setting.
Strengthen their self-management abilities
It’s important for online schools to incorporate skills essential to self-management, such as adaptability, decision-making and organization, into curriculum. Being able to prioritize their work and motivate themselves is essential for success, especially at schools that offer flexible scheduling and let students learn at their own pace. At South Carolina Connections Academy, we even have required life skills courses for middle school students and ninth-graders. At home, challenge your child to step out of their comfort zone and try new things to build confidence and self-management.
At the end of the day, translating lessons into life success often goes beyond the grades, so let's work together to provide our students with the tools to develop well-being, resilience, and confidence to last a lifetime.
Alicia Hughes is executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students serving over 6,370 students and staff.