U.S. House District 5 Democratic candidate Evangeline Hundley, a political newcomer, came to Lancaster for a town hall meeting Oct. 25 at Barr Street Auditorium. The event was organized by the local Democratic Party.
But so few people came that she ended up just speaking to the other candidates on the program and a few interested parties.
Hundley is challenging incumbent Republican Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, who has been in office since 2017. Before that, he was in the S.C. House. Green Party candidate Larry Gaither of Winnsboro is also seeking the seat.
S.C. House District 44 candidate Katie Crosby and S.C. House District 45 candidate Keith Grey spoke before Hundley arrived.
Crosby, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party, spoke of her experience as a special education teacher, noting that she left teaching because, “The working conditions were too stressful. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do for my kids and their families.”
Grey, the local Democratic Party’s vice chair, talked about his platform on education, the justice system and health care. This is the second time he is running for S.C House for District 45.
“I’m doing this for my grandchildren,” he said when asked why he was running again.
When Hundley arrived, she was surprised there were so few there to hear her present her platform. But she gave a 20-minute speech to the small group.
Hundley said her desire to serve the 5th Congressional District at the federal level is, “because that is the only way South Carolina will be what it is meant to be.”
She said she wants the people of South Carolina to be healthy, wealthy and wise.
Hundley wants health care for all.
“We do this by opening up Medicaid Exchanges and then ultimately health care for all. No one who is a tax-paying citizen in this state should go without insurance,” she said.
She also advocates raising the minimum wage to $15, which she said “will allow residents to pay their bills and have something to save.”
Hundley also said the child-care tax credit should be permanent and Social Security should be solvent.
Public education is at the top of her list for helping South Carolinians become wiser. Attracting good teachers, investing in public schools, and universal pre-K are on her agenda.
“All children should start learning early,” Hundley said. She also advocates for free public college education.
Hundley was born and raised in Newberry. She describes her childhood as one filled with love and support from her parents and her four siblings. Her mother was a high school teacher and her father owned Shells Barber Shop, the first Black-owned barber shop in Newberry. Through their political activism, Hundley learned that being engaged in the political process was important.
Hundley lives in Edgemoor and is married to Ronald Hundley. They have three grown children and three grandchildren.