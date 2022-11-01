LANNWS-11-02-22 HUNDLEY TOWN HALL

Evangeline Hundley speaks to supporters at a sparsely attended event Oct. 25 at Barr Street Auditorium.

 Michele Williiams

U.S. House District 5 Democratic candidate Evangeline Hundley, a political newcomer, came to Lancaster for a town hall meeting Oct. 25 at Barr Street Auditorium. The event was organized by the local Democratic Party.

But so few people came that she ended up just speaking to the other candidates on the program and a few interested parties.

