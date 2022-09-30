Ian was expected to make landfall along the S.C. coast between Charleston and Georgetown about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Sept. 30, as a strong Category 1 hurricane.

The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of 85 mph early Friday as the storm was expected to produce a record-setting storm surge along the coast and high winds and drenching rains across much of the state.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos