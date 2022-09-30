Ian was expected to make landfall along the S.C. coast between Charleston and Georgetown about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Sept. 30, as a strong Category 1 hurricane.
The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of 85 mph early Friday as the storm was expected to produce a record-setting storm surge along the coast and high winds and drenching rains across much of the state.
“And that’s what scares me. It’s become a stronger storm, just like I feared yesterday,” Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Emergency Management, said early Friday.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, downed trees had been reported in three areas of the county. Duke Energy was also reporting five power outages off Memorial Park Road.
Player worried Friday that the worst was yet to come.
The concerns for damage here are downed trees blocking roads and possibly pulling down power lines, as well as flash flooding from heavy periods of rainfall in a short amount of time.
Projected path
The storm’s projected path wobbled slightly eastward late Thursday, Sept. 29.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, Ian was moving northward at 9 mph and was located about 105 miles to the south/southeast of Charleston with maximum sustained winds holding at 85 mph.
The effects of the storm were expected to be more severe along eastern portions of the Midlands and the Pee Dee Basin, where the eye wall was expected to pass Friday night.
“It’s going to be blowing strong winds and be all over the state at different levels,” said Gov. Henry McMaster during a Thursday statewide briefing. “We know we are gonna have a lot of water.”
McMaster urged state residents to hunker down, take Ian seriously and to take “common-sense” precautions.
This included going to stores before the storm comes ashore, staying indoors, avoiding unnecessary driving and taking care of family and pets.
Roughly 2.7 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power Thursday afternoon.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management on Friday reported 21 deaths in three counties possibly related to the storm.
“We are prepared, but people, be careful,” McMaster said. “Be careful, be smart. Don’t be a statistic and we will be just fine.”
Storm warning
The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning for the entire S.C. coast. Lancaster County was among the 18 counties in a tropical storm warning area.
A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected in the area. A tropical storm watch indicates severe weather is a possibility.
“This is not just a coastal event,” said Kim Stenson, director of the S.C. Emergency Management Division on Thursday. “We expect this storm to impact all of South Carolina over the next several days.”
According to information from the Lancaster County Emergency Management office, sustained winds here were expected begin to pick up to more than 20 mph early Friday, with maximum predicted sustained winds reaching close to 30 mph later in the day.
Wind gusts of about 30 mph were expected to pick up Friday and peak at 60 mph before diminishing throughout the night and into Saturday morning.
Up to 6 inches of torrential rain was forecast to fall through daybreak Saturday, Oct. 1. Player noted that 8 inches of rain is possible in localized pockets.
“This thing has changed up in so many different ways and so many different times in the past day,” Player said late Thursday.
Player noted that water rescue equipment had been staged at multiple key locations across the county as an added precaution where flooding was expected.
“By living here, we try to be prepared and ready to respond depending on what we need to respond to,” Player said.
National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said Thursday that strong winds from Ian will down power lines and trees and cause some minor structural and roof damage to buildings along the coast.
“The wind field around Ian is very large, so it’s not just confined to the center,” Quagliariello said. “The radius of the wind is very large, so even well ahead of the approach, we start seeing tropical-force winds develop.”
Residents are urged to report damaging winds or flooding to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-4136.
You can also use www.Facebook.Com/US.Nationalweatherservice.Columbia.Gov to relay severe weather reports.
