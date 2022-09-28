Due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ian in this area this week, The Lancaster News is posting this running list of changes and cancellations to local events. Additional changes will be added as they are received.
E-Learning Day: Friday, Sept. 30, will be an E-Learning Day for all schools in the Lancaster County School District. School and office buildings will be closed. All after-school programs, including extracurricular activities, beginning Friday and through the weekend will be canceled. Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.
Clothes closet canceled: The Oct. 1 clothes closet at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church has been canceled, due to the possibility of bad weather. For details, call 803 416-6200.
Football game changes: The following varsity football games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29: Lancaster at Northwestern at 7 p.m., Indian Land at York at 7:30 p.m., Buford at Central at 7:30 p.m. and Andrew Jackson hosting Cheraw at 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster Rotary 5K canceled: The Lancaster Rotary Club has canceled its 5K and Family and Fun Day at USC Lancaster on Oct. 1, due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
Fishing Creek cleanup postponed: The Edgewater community-sponsored Fishing Creek cleanup, set for Oct. 1, has been postponed until Oct. 29.
IL Fall Festival postponed: The Indian Land Fall Festival, which was slated for this weekend, has been postponed to Oct. 15-16, due to expected bad weather from Hurricane Ian.