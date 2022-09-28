Due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ian in this area this week, The Lancaster News is posting this running list of changes and cancellations to local events. Additional changes will be added as they are received.

E-Learning Day: Friday, Sept. 30, will be an E-Learning Day for all schools in the Lancaster County School District. School and office buildings will be closed. All after-school programs, including extracurricular activities, beginning Friday and through the weekend will be canceled. Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.

