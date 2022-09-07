RICHBURG — In fiscal 2022, the I-77 Alliance helped its economic development partners in its five counties lure $300 million in economic development investment that will create more than 700 new jobs in this region.

“A lot of South Carolinians take it for granted how well business is done here,” said Mark Williams during the I-77 Annual Economic Summit held Aug. 17 at the Gateway Conference Center.

