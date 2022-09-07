RICHBURG — In fiscal 2022, the I-77 Alliance helped its economic development partners in its five counties lure $300 million in economic development investment that will create more than 700 new jobs in this region.
“A lot of South Carolinians take it for granted how well business is done here,” said Mark Williams during the I-77 Annual Economic Summit held Aug. 17 at the Gateway Conference Center.
“They say it’s a team sport and it is. But you all from region to region, from administration to administration, with a team of allies, bankers, engineers, many others, it’s that team that wins,” he said.
President of the international Strategic Develop Group, Williams was the keynote speaker at the annual summit, which drew more than 200 leaders from the alliance counties of Chester, Fairfield, Lancaster, Richland and York.
Headquartered in Richburg, the I-77 Alliance is a public-private partnership that promotes business and industrial opportunities along the interstate corridor from Charlotte to Columbia. Its mission is bringing new business and industry to the five-county area to create jobs and growing the tax base through a government/private sector partnership that includes public tax dollars.
“South Carolina and this area that we work in and talk about has done better than almost any state in the country,” said Williams, whose company helps businesses decide where they should move.
When it comes to choosing sites, Williams said the bottom line is which one works best when it comes to facets ranging from location and utilities to a quality, trainable workforce and job creation incentives.
Recession fears
Despite concerns that the U.S. economy is facing weaknesses that could bring on a recession before the end of 2022, Williams said work for the Strategic Develop Group is not slowing.
Homebuilding activity has fallen nationally and consumer confidence is at its lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Inflation is skyrocketing with the price of consumer goods now 7% higher than a year ago, fueling recession concerns.
But at the same time, Williams said payrolls have bounced back, with the United States adding 528,000 new jobs in July.
“The automotive sector is hot, the battery sector is hot. Somehow we got involved in semiconductors. It’s the busiest I’ve seen,” he said. “It’s strange. By technical definition, I assume we are in a recession. But our clients are considering investments. They’re out there looking and making decisions.
“My sense of our clients stands generally, well, there is a recession, there’s about to be a recession, but we’re just pushing through it. We’re going to get on the other side; we’re going to go ahead with our decision and make our decision,” Williams said.
Williams reminded the I-77 members they have an advantage over similar groups across the state and urged them to fully market it.
“Regional alliances are powerfully positive. They overlap resources, they maximize synergy; it is a powerful thing. The I-77 Alliance is the only alliance in South Carolina connected to a global airport,” Williams said, noting that Fairfield County has one of five industrial mega-sites in the state. That site, he said, has also been identified as the one with the greatest potential.
“Y’all are at an awesome spot and you need to continue that,” Williams said.
Active involvement
Lancaster County Councilwoman Charlene McGriff serves as chairwoman of the I-77 Alliance Board of Directors.
McGriff noted that the alliance has the ability to accommodate anything from corporate offices to manufacturing and distribution because of its mixture of rural, suburban and urban corridors and its location between Columbia and Charlotte. She called it “five counties with one opportunity.”
Economic development success, McGriff said, takes active involvement of all government leaders in the five counties and the state, as well as I-77 Alliance staff and private sector partners, such as utility providers.
“Simply sitting back and expecting projects to drop in your lap is unrealistic,” McGriff said. “It takes active involvement from all members to be successful.”
Looking for a new leader
The I-77 Alliance is going to be searching for a new leader in the upcoming months.
Steven Pearce recently resigned as the alliance’s president and CEO. Not quite a year in the post, Pearce has accepted a position as the business attraction chief for the group Greater St. Louis Inc. Pearce called it a bittersweet day, but noted that the alliance has the tools in place to flourish.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the I-77 Alliance and am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with many of you in this room,” he said.
McGriff thanked Pearce for his hard work.
“Our team will work diligently to ensure that we find someone with strong leadership skills to continue on our journey and take this alliance to the next level,” she said.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.