Ian image

This diagram of Hurricane Ian shows its projected path through 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

 courtesy of National Weather Service

COLUMBIA — State officials now have a little clearer picture of what residents will face from Hurricane Ian in the upcoming hours.

After being downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian re-intensified about 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, into a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was about 240 miles south of Charleston, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph on bands that extended outward by more than 415 miles.

