COLUMBIA — State officials now have a little clearer picture of what residents will face from Hurricane Ian in the upcoming hours.
After being downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian re-intensified about 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, into a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was about 240 miles south of Charleston, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph on bands that extended outward by more than 415 miles.
“It’s going to be blowing strong winds and be all over the state at different levels,” said Gov. Henry McMaster during a Thursday afternoon statewide briefing. “We know we are gonna have a lot of water.”
McMaster urged state residents to take Ian seriously and take the proper “common-sense” precautions to protect themselves.
This includes going to stores before the storm comes ashore, staying indoors, avoiding unnecessary driving and taking care of family and pets.
“We are prepared, but people, be careful,” the governor said. “Be careful, be smart. Don’t be a statistic and we will be just fine.”
The latest forecast indicates the storm will make landfall in the S.C. Lowcountry about 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and then shift northward into the state while weakening.
“This is not just a coastal event,” said Kim Stenson, director of the S.C. Emergency Management Division. “We expect this storm to impact all of South Carolina over the next several days.”
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the entire S.C. coast. Lancaster County is among the 18 counties now in a tropical storm warning area.
According to information from the Lancaster County Emergency Management Office, sustained winds here will begin to pick up to more than 20 mph about 8 a.m. Friday, with maximum predicted sustained winds reaching close to 30 mph about 3 p.m.
Wind gusts of about 30 mph are expected to pick up about 3 a.m. Friday and peak at 60 mph about 3 p.m. before diminishing throughout the afternoon and night and into Saturday morning.
Up to 6 inches of torrential rain is expected to fall between the early hours of Friday morning through daybreak Saturday, Oct. 1. Up to 8 inches of rain is possible in localized pockets.
“This thing has changed up in so many different ways and so many different times in the past day,” said Darren Player, the county’s emergency management director.
Player noted that water rescue equipment has been staged at multiple key locations across the county as an added precaution.
The concerns, he said, are downed trees blocking roads and possibly pulling down power lines, as well as flash flooding from heavy periods of rainfall in a short amount of time.
Roughly 2.7 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power Thursday afternoon.
“By living here, we try to be prepared and ready to respond depending on what we need to respond to,” Player said.
National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said strong winds from Ian will down power lines and trees and cause some minor structural and roof damage to buildings along the coast. Conditions, he said, will deteriorate throughout Thursday night into Friday morning. Ian, he said, had sped up in the last 24 hours.
“The wind field around Ian is very large, so it’s not just confined to the center,” Quagliariello said. “The radius of the wind is very large, so even well ahead of the approach, we start seeing tropical-force winds develop.”
