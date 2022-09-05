More than 60 local business leaders gathered Thursday, Sept. 1, for the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon, featuring the S.C. Grassroots Tour of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Morgan and Will Frierson with the state chamber quizzed the group on challenges to local businesses and other goals for the upcoming legislative year.
The event, held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, was one of 46 stops on the chamber’s tour of state business groups to discuss the current economic climate and make plans for addressing challenges at the state level.
Morgan, president of the state chamber, discussed the goals of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and its recent legislative wins, including a large tax cut, a passed fiscal budget plan, and the S.C. Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship.
Frierson, the group’s director of government affairs, led the interactive segment of the talk with those in the room connecting via the app Mentimeter to give real-time feedback to a series of questions, such as “What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing small businesses in South Carolina?”
The group’s answers were topped by concerns about increased costs and inflation, followed by the lack of workers.
Workforce issues have been the top issue statewide. Frierson said there are more than 112,000 open jobs in S.C. and about 76,000 unemployed workers. The state’s labor force participation is at 57.3%, about 5% less than the national average, he said.
Other questions related to ways to improve the workforce and the state’s tax and regulatory landscape.
Teacher vacancies were also highlighted as a source of concern with more openings than any time since 2001.
Frierson discussed the role of teacher pay and the impact of Act 388, which reduces homeowner tax contributions to school budgets at the expense of local businesses.
Additional areas of concern included supply chain issues, taxes and federal and state regulations. In addition to the presentation, Greater Indian Land Chamber CEO Mike Neese discussed upcoming events, such as the Indian Land Fall Festival the first weekend in October, the fourth Carolinas Chili Championship on Oct. 22, and a golf tournament in early November.
Presentations were also made by Indian Land Green, a new organization to promote walking trails, parks and other natural areas in the community.
The event was catered by Farm Haus and The Peach Cobbler Factory.
The next quarterly chamber luncheon will be Dec. 1.