Indian Land’s fourth Christmas Parade, which jingled around the Indian Land schools complex Saturday, Dec. 10, had a better-than-expected turnout, said Melvin Stroble, parade planning committee chair.

“You can tell from the crowd’s anticipation...that we’re really excited and enthused,” he said. “And having Santa, always as the crescendo of the parade, is wonderful. We’ve been able to get him back into the horse and carriage.”

