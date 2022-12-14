Two fire departments in the Panhandle are looking to become one.
The fire departments – Indian Land and Pleasant Valley – each have a rich history, but as the Panhandle grows, they must keep up with the exploding growth in the area.
The two departments cover a combined 40,000 residents in Indian Land and both fire district boards support the merger.
“We think it is a more effective use of tax money,” said Darren Player, Lancaster County Fire Rescue director.
As the area grows, so have the fire departments, but the days are gone when the fire departments could rely solely on volunteers.
“The volunteer participation has gotten less and less as we have had more and more people come in,” Player said. “The more career people we have, the less that (volunteering) happens.”
Both Indian Land and Pleasant Valley have identified the need for second stations within their current districts.
As the departments grow, both are transitioning to a staffing model that uses paid firefighters to provide 24/7 coverage. Pleasant Valley has four full-time positions, as well as part-time positions and volunteers, while Indian Land has 14 full-time positions, part-time positions and volunteers as well.
Both departments are looking to implement a 24/7 staffing model with three shifts of four paid staff members per shift, with other part-time staff or volunteer support as well.
Cost for the merger
Merging the two fire departments isn’t as easy as it sounds and would take time to actually happen, Player told Lancaster County Council members at their Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The current combined budget for the 2023 fiscal year is $2.357 million for the both fire departments.
Within two years, the budget for a merged department would be $5 million. Based on 2022 expenses, the salary cost for 45 people would be $3.79 million, making up the majority of that budget. Operating expenses would be $1.26 million.
The median annual personnel cost is estimated at $68,714 for each full-time firefighter in the merged department.
“As we transition to career (positions), we would have to have higher salaries,” Player said.
The merged budget figures don't include building any substations or staffing them. The cost of a new station ranges between $5.5 million and $6.2 million, not counting apparatus cost, which would add up to $1.5 million.
The amount needed if everything were to come together is $7 million annually for the merged department’s budget, part of which would be funded through growth in the area.
Funding options
There are some options to pay for the growth in the fire departments. Current funding for both departments comes from a rooftop fee of $90 per household or equivalent residential units (ERU) for commercial properties within the fire districts.
Player said this isn’t sustainable and suggests a higher rate. He said moving the rooftop fee from $90 to at least $150 is critical and needs to be done as soon as possible.
A $150 fee for the merged departments could bring in $3.4 million annually. If the fee was $175, it could bring in $3.9 million.
The $7 million budget would require the fee to be increased to $275 eventually for residential properties and $275 per 1,500 square foot for commercial properties. The increase in rooftop fees could be phased in over a two-year time period.
Another option would be for an increase in not just the rooftop fee, but also a countywide millage increase for fire service that would benefit the entire county, including the Pleasant Valley and Indian Land fire districts.
Merger needed
Without voting on it, the majority of council members at the meeting seemed to favor the merger idea.
“I’m in favor of merging because it’s a need,” said Councilwoman Charlene McGriff.
Councilman Brian Carnes, who lives in the Panhandle area, agreed with McGriff.
“The merger is something we need to have,” he said. “I think it is best for the overall community. We aren’t the only county that has this problem."
The decision to merge would need to made within the next four or five months to be effective for 2024.