The Indian Land High School swim team has been putting up strong performances in recent weeks.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, both the IL boys and girls teams picked up three wins in a five-team meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Indian Land High School swim team has been putting up strong performances in recent weeks.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, both the IL boys and girls teams picked up three wins in a five-team meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
The Indian Land boys beat Riverwalk Academy, 94-11, Andrew Jackson, 92-13, and South Pointe, 80-46. The Warriors fell to Nation Ford, 121-39.
Andrew Jackson High School beat Riverwalk, 22-19, but fell to South Pointe, 74-19, Nation Ford, 134-11, and Indian Land.
The Lady Warriors did the exact same thing, beating Riverwalk, 126-0, Andrew Jackson, 110-38, and South Pointe, 115-37, but lost to Nation Ford, 126-42.
The Andrew Jackson girls beat South Pointe, 62-47, and Riverwalk, 65-0, but fell to the Warriors and Nation Ford, 134-21.
Indian Land didn’t come away with any individual winners in the meet, but had a high finish from its relay teams and second-place finishes from Reghan Bonagura in the 50-yard freestyle, Vlad Prybeha in the 100-yard freestyle and two second-place finishes from Bella Thorne in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke.
The highest finisher for Andrew Jackson was Brooke Carter, second place in the 100-yard freestyle.
In a five-team meet Sept. 8, the Indian Land boys also went 3-1, beating Riverwalk, Andrew Jackson and York; but falling to Northwestern. The Vols fell to Northwestern and York, but beat Riverwalk.
The Lady Warriors swept the competition, beating Andrew Jackson, Riverwalk, Northwestern and York. The Lady Vols went 1-3, beating Riverwalk, but falling to Northwestern, Indian Land and York.
Indian Land won three of the six relay events during the meet, taking the girls 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard free relay and the boys 400-yard free relay.
Individual Warriors wins were:
Bella Thorpe – girls 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke
Kaitlyn DeWalt – girls 200-yard freestyle
Reghan Bonagura – girls 200-yard individual medley
Nick Nikolov – boys 50-yard freestyle
Vlad Prybeha – boys 100-yard freestyle
Remi Katsoulis – girls 500-yard freestyle
Top finishers for Andrew Jackson boys were second-place finishes by Ryder Lucas in the 100-yard butterfly and Hayden Hoots in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Lady Vols' top finisher was Brooke Carter in second place in the 200-yard individual medley.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.