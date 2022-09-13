The Indian Land High Warriors made school and Lancaster County School District history this week.
The Warriors fielded their first boys volleyball team, as well as the first one in the district’s four high schools.
The ILHS team took on Airport High School from Columbia in its first match and came away victorious.
The Warriors beat the Airport Eagles, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20, on Monday, Sept. 12, in the first boys match in school history.
IL's first boys volleyball team consisted of 13 athletes, who are known better at the school for their basketball, baseball and soccer skills.
At nearly 6-foot-8-inch senior Miles Corcoran is known for basketball, but decided to give volleyball a shot.
“I did it to fill some time up,” he said. “There is nothing else to do this time of year. It is good to be a part of the first team.”
Corcoran, who also plays baseball, knew that as a senior, this would be his only chance to play in high school. He said this year’s team is all about getting the basics.
“I just wanted to go out and figure out how to play the game,” he said.
This is the first sanctioned year for boys volleyball in the state by the S.C. High School League, despite the playoffs still not being sanctioned. That won’t happen until next year. There will be unsanctioned playoffs for the sport starting in October.
The brainchild for starting boys volleyball at the school came from girls head volleyball coach Emily Jackson. After seeing students play in a fundraiser tournament, she said interest started to grow among the male athletes in the school.
“We saw so much interest for it,” she said.
Jackson said the school almost had enough to fill a JV squad, too, but fell a few players short. Some of the players on the team this season have played recreational volleyball before, but this sport is new to the majority of them.
“It’s been a learning process,” she said. “We are here to have fun.”
Jackson said the girls team has even helped the boys team learn about different aspects of the sport.
“This has been a bonding experience between the two teams,” she said. “I am happy this is happening.”
The head coach for the boys team is John DeWalt. Jackson serves as his assistant. DeWalt said year one is about growing the sport.
“It’s getting them interested and teaching them the basics,” he said. “They are having fun and working hard.”
The Warriors have six matches on the schedule this year and a possible tournament at Richland Northeast High School during the season. The playoffs, which are a possibility for Indian Land, would begin in mid-October.
