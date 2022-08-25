IL VOLLEYBALL 1

Indian Land’s Serena Johnson (4) goes up for a block during the Lady Warriors’ Aug. 25 match against Fort Mill High School. She led the IL team with four kills and three aces.

 Mac Banks/reporter

FORT MILL — The Indian Land Warriors volleyball team opened their regular season schedule with two losses — one on the road to Fort Mill and the other to North Central at home.

Fort Mill High School won 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-22) in a competitive match that got closer with each set. Indian Land participated in the Nation Ford Invitational last week and head coach Emily Jackson said the pre-season tournament prepped them for Fort Mill.

