FORT MILL — The Indian Land Warriors volleyball team opened their regular season schedule with two losses — one on the road to Fort Mill and the other to North Central at home.
Fort Mill High School won 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-22) in a competitive match that got closer with each set. Indian Land participated in the Nation Ford Invitational last week and head coach Emily Jackson said the pre-season tournament prepped them for Fort Mill.
Jackson said the Warriors went into the match Wednesday, Aug. 25, missing three players, due to injuries.
“I think it was very competitive, considering we have three hurt,” she said. “I am extremely proud of them.”
Serena Johnson led Indian Land High School with four kills and two aces. Lilah Parker added three kills and an ace and Grace Anne Gerow added an ace and two kills for ILHS.
Fort Mill opened the first set going up 5-2 to start fast. They pushed the score to 13-8 and then pulled away to make it 21-13, forcing Indian Land into a time out. Fort Mill came out of the time out and scored four consecutive points to take the first set.
Fort Mill opened the second set strong and jumped out to a 9-6 lead. Indian Land played better and stayed within striking distance. Fort Mill went on a four-point run to extend the score to 17-9 before an Indian Land time out. The Lady Warriors rallied in the second set to make it 23-15, but the distance was too great for them to make up.
The third set was the most competitive as Fort Mill again opened with a quick lead, but Indian Land stayed right on its heels nearly the entire match. Indian Land tied the match at 4-4 and then took its first lead of the match going up 6-4.
The two teams then went back and forth, trading the lead multiple times, until the set was tied at 12-12. Fort Mill then rattled off three consecutive points and got a small advantage to pull away. Indian Land took a time out, trailing 19-14, but then rallied to make it 24-22 before Fort Mill won the third and final set for the sweep.
Earlier in the week, Indian Land dropped its home opener, 3-1, to North Central High School.
