A busload of more than 40 students and their driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School late in the afternoon Wednesday, Oct. 26.
A 14-year-old girl lost consciousness, and other students exhibited symptoms of exposure.
First responders including police, fire and emergency medical services personnel were dispatched to the school at 5:12 p.m., where they found the bus near the bus office behind the stadium.
Everyone was taken off the bus, and EMS personnel treated the patients on scene. An EMS worker also experienced symptoms.
No patients were transported by EMS. The driver was taken by a family member to a medical facility for evaluation.
All those exposed are stable.
Parents were notified and came to pick up their students. All parents were advised to monitor their students and immediately seek medical attention if additional symptoms arise.
A sheriff’s office K-9 unit came to the scene, and investigators are searching the bus and articles on the bus. After the bus is fully processed, it will be decontaminated by fire personnel.
A full investigation is being conducted to identify the substance that caused the exposure and its source. The nature of the substance was unknown Wednesday evening.
“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope it was not the result of criminal activity, but we will go wherever the investigation leads us.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.