The Indian Land High School swim team came up a little short in its tri-meet against Catawba Ridge and Andrew Jackson high schools.
The meet was held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex.
The Warriors boys team beat Andrew Jackson, 101-20, but fell to Catawba Ridge, 111-55.
The Lady Warriors swim team beat Andrew Jackson, 104-45, but fell in a close meet to the Lady Copperheads, 98-71.
Indian Land won the 200-yard medley relay for both the boys and girls events, and the girls 200-yard freestyle.
Individual ILHS winners
Reghan Bonagura — girls 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke
Individual AJHS winners
Ryder Lucas — boys 200-yard freestyle
Brooke Carter — girls 100-yard breaststroke
Up next for Indian Land is the Region 3-4A meet Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
