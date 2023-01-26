An Indian Land High School teacher is one of two people facing drug-trafficking and weapons charges after a search of their home early Thursday.
Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald, 28, and Tyler Wayne Rhodes, 29, both of 269 Tirzah Church Road, Lancaster, were arrested after the 6 a.m. Jan. 26 search.
Members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team conducted the search, based on an ongoing undercover narcotics investigation.
Agents found a lot of suspected illegal drugs, digital scales and firearms in the home. The suspected drugs include two bags containing 1,821 pills, weighing 192 grams, believed to be fentanyl; a bag containing a small amount of powder, also suspected to be fentanyl; and several bags containing almost 47 ounces of suspected marijuana. Agents also found 14 long guns, seven handguns, firearm magazines and assorted ammunition in the home.
McDonald and Rhodes were arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center. Warrants charging them with trafficking and possession with intent to distribute the drugs will be sought, along with charges for possession of the firearms during commission of the drug-trafficking offenses. The warrants will be at the detention center, after which they will appear before a magistrate for bond hearings.
Two other men present in the home were detained, but not arrested.
“Members of the narcotics task force opened an investigation into this location after developing information that drugs were being sold from this house,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“Several controlled purchases of drugs were made, which gave us probable cause to search this property. We found upwards of 2,000 pills we believe to be fentanyl and almost 3 pounds of marijuana," Faile said. "This represents a substantial seizure of narcotics, which we are happy will not be used or distributed in our county or anywhere else.”
McDonald is a social studies teacher at Indian Land High, according to the school's website.
“We have received information that a teacher at Indian Land High has been charged with drug-related crimes off campus. ... The teacher in question will be placed on administrative leave,” according to a Facebook post by Bryan Vaughn, Lancaster County School District’s transportation and safety director. The post said the district’s personnel conduct policy prohibits negative and criminal behaviors by its staff members.