Sitting Lancaster City Council members made a clean sweep in Tuesday’s election to garner new four-year terms from the voters they represent.
In the only citywide race, incumbent Mayor Alston DeVenny defeated political newcomer and local business owner Yokima “Yoki” Cureton.
DeVenny received 1,094 votes (61%) to Cureton’s 713 votes (39%).
A local attorney, DeVenny was first elected to City Council during a special election in July 2018 to fill the remaining months of the late Mayor John Howard’s term. He was subsequently elected in November 2018 to his first full term as city mayor. He is also a former member of Lancaster County Council.
A vigorous and competitive political race, DeVenny said, can be a catalyst and a template for the future.
“I’m very thankful and grateful to the people of the city for their affirmation that we are moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s certainly been a humbling experience when voters ask you to serve, and that is exactly what I hope to keep doing and will do.
“Campaigns are important because they help define issues. They provide you with an opportunity to hear from the people in the community about what they are interested in or want to see different,” he said. "That’s the beauty of campaigns – you listen and they speak. It makes it very clear that it is a cooperative endeavor. It’s their power that they are asking you to exercise on their behalf.”
Cureton did not respond to a request for comment from The Lancaster News. But on Wednesday, Nov. 9, she posted “Congratulations Mayor Alston DeVenny” on her campaign Facebook page. She also thanked her supporters in a post.
"Thank you all for your support. First, I am honored to have been considered to serve my hometown of Lancaster," Cureton said. "I have told my colleagues from Richmond to China that I grew up in the best little city. And we still can be that, but we have got to learn to build our families up, each other up, and our city up.
"I still believe we can do that. Now, to find another way!"
District 1
Longtime City Councilman Kenny Hood was the lone candidate in the District 1 race, receiving 160 votes.
“I’d like to thank all my constituents and then some for letting me be here and serve them for a fifth term,” Hood said. “There is a lot to do for the community and I am so grateful to them for their support.”
District 2
Incumbent Tomonica Marsh topped Tamecca Neely in the race for the District 2 seat to win her first full term on City Council.
In May, Marsh won a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Gonzie Mackey, who stepped down in February.
Marsh received 132 votes (64%) to Neely’s 75 votes (36%).
“I’m very grateful and would like to thank all the voters who elected me again,” Marsh said. “In spite of some devilment, God has seen fit to allow me to keep serving and representing my community.”
In mid-October, Marsh sponsored a Christian Services mobile food drive at Buckelew Park on Chester Street. She was given permission to use the city-owned park.
The day it was held, The Lancaster News received an anonymous call that the nonprofit agency was participating in Marsh’s campaign, which is prohibited. However, that was not the case.
Shannon Wiley, general counsel for the S.C. Secretary of State office, told TLN that neither Marsh nor Christian Services did anything wrong. While it is an IRS code, Wiley noted that Marsh was simply sponsoring a food pantry.
“I was just trying to help the people in the community,” Marsh said.
Wiley also said Christian Services did not endorse or monetarily contribute to Marsh’s re-election bid.
“There is no violation,” Wiley said.
Marsh also said she became concerned after one constituent was given the incorrect ballot for the City Council race. The voter, she said, notified county elections officials and was able to secure the correct ballot.
“She realized it wasn’t right before she voted. In the back of your mind, you start wondering if there were any more out there,” Marsh said. “I’m so glad it’s over with.”
An Air Force retiree, Neely moved back to Lancaster in 2018 after a 20-year career in the military.
Neely said Wednesday she will stay actively engaged in advocating for the city of Lancaster and residents of District 2.
“I just want to thank everyone for their well wishes and support for my campaign,” she said. “Elected officials must be held accountable and the concerns of residents must be voiced.”
District 5
The race for the District 5 seat on City Council was much closer. Incumbent Hazel Taylor received 236 votes (55%) to Steve Koss’ 194 votes (45%).
Taylor won a third term on the Lancaster City Council, and her second full term.
She was first elected in 2016 to fill the remainder of John Howard’s term. Howard was elected to fill the unexpired mayoral term of Joe Shaw, who died in November 2015.
The retired Lancaster County employee also served on the County Election Commission for 16 years.
“I want to compliment Mr. Koss. It was a good, clean race,” Taylor said. “I very much appreciate the residents who came out and supported me. I can assure you that I will strive to do everything that I can, not only for the people in District 5, but for all the citizens in the city of Lancaster, just as I have been doing in the last five years. It has not been easy at times, but I have thoroughly enjoyed serving.”
The race was Koss' first try at a political office.
“It was a great run and I really appreciate all the support,” said Koss, who owns KMS Auto Repair on the S.C. 9 Bypass. “For my first time doing it, it was a close race. I want to wish Hazel good luck on everything.”
Koss is a former police officer for the cities of Rock Hill and Lancaster, as well as a former state constable.
“I look forward to trying it again,” he said. “Let’s just keep plugging Lancaster forward.”