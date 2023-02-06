About 150 people gathered to eat, drink, dance and network at the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce’s winter gala Saturday, Feb. 4, at Firethorne Country Club.

Chamber President/CEO Mike Neese, who also represents District 44 in the S.C House, took the time to thank the many community organizations that have invested back in Indian Land, as well as provide opportunities for members to connect and serve the community.

