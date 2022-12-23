CHARLOTTE — The Indian Land High Warriors won their opening game in the Border Classic at Independence High School with a 79-58 blowout.
CHARLOTTE — The Indian Land High Warriors won their opening game in the Border Classic at Independence High School with a 79-58 blowout.
The showcase opener pitted them against the South Mecklenburg Sabers on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Indian Land had four players score in double figures, as both Mike Jones and Brandon Nelson scored 22 points each in the game. Sincere Rasul added 13 points and Jareece Breeden scored 12 points.
The Warriors opened the game in a 7-0 run, but South Meck stormed back to take the lead.
Nelson led Indian Land with 15 points in the opening quarter as the Warriors took a 27-21 lead after the first eight minutes of the game.
Indian Land head coach LJ Johnson said Nelson was coming along.
“He is finally getting in rhythm,” Johnson said. “He has been finding his touch.”
South Meck and Indian Land matched each other shot-for-shot in the second quarter as the offense for both teams slowed down.
Rasul kept Indian Land ahead as he scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, as the Warriors took a 40-35 lead to the locker room.
Indian Land opened the second half on an 11-5 run as the Warriors were able to control things with their hot shooting and ability to grab rebounds and score in transition.
Jones scored 10 of his 22 points in the third quarter as Indian Land outscored South Meck, 21-12, in the period to take a 14-point lead into the final quarter.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Johnson said. “They gave us a strong punch. Our guys are learning to be resilient. We stayed disciplined.”
Jones scored seven more points in the fourth quarter as he continued to pace the offense after a slow start for him. He scored 17 second-half points.
Indian Land improves to 9-2 overall on the season with the win.
The Warriors took on Sun Valley on Friday, Dec. 23, to finish out the showcase event.
