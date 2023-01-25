The Indian Land girls wrestling team brought home a state champion from the Carolina Invitational tournament.
Indian Land Middle School seventh-grader Jenger Rhodes won the state championship in the 92-pound weight class during the Jan. 21 JV/middle school state championships at Lexington High School.
Rhodes won all four of her matches by pin, beating Karleigh Langley of Belton-Honea Path in the first period to win the state title. Rhodes made quick work of all four of her opponents, never letting them get out of the first period.
The Indian Land girls team finished second with 81 points in the tournament, placing five wrestlers. Boiling Springs won the team state title with 91 points.
Other top placers for Indian Land were Madison Bailey, who finished second at 100 pounds, and Brooklynn Carnes, who finished third at 126 pounds. Both Ella Burgess (152) and Jay Golic (185) finished fourth overall in their weight class.
Also in the girls division, Lancaster had one placer in Madison Falle, who finished fourth overall at 100 pounds. Lancaster finished 20th overall with 16.5 points.
In the JV division, Indian Land finished tied for 24th with 21 points and had one placer in Bryden Boykin who finished third at 170 pounds.
Lancaster finished 39th with eight points and no placers.
In the middle school division, Indian Land was 42nd with 13 points and Buford was tied for 45th with 11 points. Neither team had any placers.