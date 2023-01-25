LANSPTS-01-28-23 JV WRESTLING Jenger Rhodes

Indian Land Middle School seventh-grader Jenger Rhodes won the wrestling state championship at 92 pounds at the Carolina Invitational on Jan. 21.

 Submitted photo

The Indian Land girls wrestling team brought home a state champion from the Carolina Invitational tournament.

Indian Land Middle School seventh-grader Jenger Rhodes won the state championship in the 92-pound weight class during the Jan. 21 JV/middle school state championships at Lexington High School.

Trending Videos