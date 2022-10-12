The Indian Land High School girls golf team’s short season came to an end earlier this week.
The Lady Warriors finished fourth in the Region 3-4A golf tournament Monday, Oct. 10, at Chester Golf Club, failing to qualify for the 4A Upper State tournament next week.
The team played an 18-hole round and shot a 436 as a team.
Catawba Ridge High School won the region tournament with a 327, followed by York with a 394 and South Pointe with a 435. Northwestern was last with a 445.
While the Lady Warriors missed qualifying for the 4A Upper State tournament at the Saluda Valley Country Club in Williamston, they will have one representative, as Grace Card qualified as an individual to go to the tournament.
Indian Land started the season later than normal, but head coach Morgan Laird said she was happy with how things turned out this season.
“We made a lot of progress,” she said. “It was a good season.”
Card, who shot an 87 (41-46), led Indian Land at the region tournament. Other finishers for the Lady Warriors were Lucy DeVault with a 108 (50-58), Alexa Gaddy with a 117 (58-59) and Paige Little with a 124 (60-64).