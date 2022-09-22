LANSPTS-09-24-22 TENNIS

Lady Warriors No. 1 singles player Keerthana Nair returns a ball during her Thursday, Sept. 22, match at Indian Land High against South Pointe.

 Mac Banks/sports editor

After dropping two straight matches, the Indian Land High School girls tennis team got back on the correct side of the win column by beating South Pointe High School in a rare doubleheader.

The Lady Warriors beat South Pointe, 6-0, and then 5-1 in two matches both played Thursday, Sept. 22, at Indian Land High. ILHS is 7-1 in Region 3-4A play and in good position to possibly grab a region title in the coming weeks.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos