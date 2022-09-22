After dropping two straight matches, the Indian Land High School girls tennis team got back on the correct side of the win column by beating South Pointe High School in a rare doubleheader.
The Lady Warriors beat South Pointe, 6-0, and then 5-1 in two matches both played Thursday, Sept. 22, at Indian Land High. ILHS is 7-1 in Region 3-4A play and in good position to possibly grab a region title in the coming weeks.
In the first match for the Lady Warriors, Keerthana Nair won in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, and Caitlyn Johnson won 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 singles. Reyah Patel took a 6-1, 6-0, win at No. 3 singles and Brooklyn Lamb won at 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. Zoe Hsu finished out the singles play with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles. In the only doubles match, Claire Ziobrowski and Claire Broome took care of business 6-1, 6-1.
In the second match Thursday, Nair won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, and Johnson followed at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-1, win. Patel won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1, and Lamb toughed out playing through an injury after winning the first set, but fell in a third set tiebreaker 6-2, 3-6, 8-10.
Hsu won at No. 5 singles 6-0, 6-0, and Ziobrowski and Broome again teamed to get a doubles win 6-1, 6-1.
Indian Land fell to Fort Mill High School in non-region action Monday, Sept. 19, and to Northwestern High School in region action Tuesday, Sept. 20, before taking on South Pointe.
The Lady Warriors lost to Northwestern, 5-1, with No. 5 singles Reese Williamson getting the lone win for Indian Land in three sets — 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Against Fort Mill, Indian Land lost 4-2 with Nair winning at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2, and Johnson winning 6-1, 6-4, at No. 2 singles for IL’s only two wins in the match.
With just two region matches left, Indian Land has a key match at Catawba Ridge High School coming up next Tuesday, Sept. 27, on the road and then will finish its region schedule against Lancaster High at home next Thursday, Sept. 29.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
