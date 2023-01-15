ROCK HILL — The sixth-ranked Indian Land High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 in Region 3-4A play with a win over the Northwestern Trojans.

The Friday, Jan 13, road game didn’t turn out to be bad luck for the Warriors. Indian Land won 73-57 and had three players in double figures, led by Sincere Rasul with 26 points, Mike Jones with 22 and Brandon Nelson with 12.

Trending Videos