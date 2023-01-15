ROCK HILL — The sixth-ranked Indian Land High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 in Region 3-4A play with a win over the Northwestern Trojans.
The Friday, Jan 13, road game didn’t turn out to be bad luck for the Warriors. Indian Land won 73-57 and had three players in double figures, led by Sincere Rasul with 26 points, Mike Jones with 22 and Brandon Nelson with 12.
The two teams started out pretty evenly matched as they were tied at 12-12 after the opening quarter. However, as in most games, Indian Land was able to use its speed and quickness to outscore the Trojans 26-19 in the second quarter to take a 38-31 halftime lead.
The third quarter was more of the same again as Indian Land was strong, outscoring Northwestern, 19-10.
The fourth quarter as another back-and-forth battle as the Trojans matched the Warriors basket-for-basket, but was never able to rally enough to close the gap.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Indian Land boys went to the Phenom MLK Showcase in Charlotte to take on Concord Academy.
The Warriors made quick work of the 21-5 team, winning 85-65.
Jones led Indian Land with 27 points and Rasul added 17 points as well. Jareece Breeden had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds in the win for the Warriors.
The win put Indian Land at 16-2 overall on the season.
Coming up this week for the Warriors are two crucial region games as they travel to South Pointe, which is also undefeated in the region, and host Catawba Ridge.