Opendoor ranked the Indian Land ZIP code (29707) fifth in a January report listing of the most popular ZIP codes among home buyers in the Charlotte area.
Huntersville (28078) came in first, followed by North Charlotte (28269), Waxhaw (28173) and South Charlotte/Ballantyne (28277).
Indian Land was the only South Carolina ZIP code to make the top 10 on the list.
Opendoor reported that many Charlotte residents are opting out of city living, in favor of the suburbs, while still having access to major metro transportation options and short commutes.
Indian Land is about 30 minutes or 22 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and it has seen extreme growth in the past few years. Many Charlotte developers are participating in the area’s development frenzy, with multiple large housing and commercial development projects beginning in the last year.
Opendoor’s national head of brokerage Chelsea Goyer said that it is no surprise seeing these specific ZIP codes on the top 10 list, as these suburban areas have faced considerable growth over the last few years.
“These ZIP codes all share a common theme,” Goyer said. “They’re in areas that have seen rapid growth over the past few years with new restaurants, businesses, retail and good schools.”
The popularity measure was taken by ranking the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing, using data from Canopy MLS.
While the rate in which listed houses closed was the only factor considered, Goyer said these results follow the projected pattern of city-folk moving to the suburbs for a lifestyle change. According to the Opendoor report, a third of people across the United States said they would change cities for a lifestyle change.
The city of Lancaster (29720) was ranked 18th in the report, just behind Fort Mill (29715) at 17th. Rock Hill was split, with ZIP code 29732 ranked 12th, while ZIP code 29730 was ranked 20th.
Indian Land and Lancaster both offer outdoor recreational spaces, as well as close-knit communities, all of which Goyer said people value in suburban communities.
She said these ZIP codes are appealing because Charlotteans want a small-town feel, while remaining close to a bustling downtown for entertainment, shopping and dining.
“They also want to stray a bit from city centers, but not too far away,” Goyer said.