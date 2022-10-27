The Indian Land High School girls tennis season came to an end with a third-round loss to the Riverside Warriors.
Indian Land lost 6-0 to Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 27. Riverside advances to the Upper State finals against Greenville next week. The Lady Warriors finished in the top eight in the state this year.
Indian Land had a first round bye in the opening of the playoffs Oct. 20 after finishing the regular season with the Region 3-4A title.
In the second round, Indian Land outlasted a strong North Augusta team, winning 4-3 to move on.
The Lady Warriors’ match against North Augusta lasted nearly four hours and had to go to No. 1 doubles to split a 3-3 tie.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Keerthana Nair and Caitlyn Johnson teamed to win 7-5, 6-2. Emma Monfore and Claire Ziobrowski also won at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-4.
Indian Land’s Nair won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2 and No. 3 singles Reyah Patel won in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.