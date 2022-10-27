LANSPTS-10-29-22 TENNIS Keerthana Nair

Indian Land High School’s Keerthana Nair returns a ball during her match in the second round of the playoffs against North Augusta on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

 Mac Banks

The Indian Land High School girls tennis season came to an end with a third-round loss to the Riverside Warriors.

Indian Land lost 6-0 to Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 27. Riverside advances to the Upper State finals against Greenville next week. The Lady Warriors finished in the top eight in the state this year.

