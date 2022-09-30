With a near sweep of Lancaster High School and a hard-fought win over Catawba Ridge High this week, the Lady Warriors tennis team captured the Region 3-4A title.

Indian Land High School beat Lancaster, 5-1, Thursday, Sept. 29, and beat Catawba Ridge, 4-3, Tuesday, Sept. 27, clearing their biggest hurdle to a title.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos