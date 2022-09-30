With a near sweep of Lancaster High School and a hard-fought win over Catawba Ridge High this week, the Lady Warriors tennis team captured the Region 3-4A title.
Indian Land High School beat Lancaster, 5-1, Thursday, Sept. 29, and beat Catawba Ridge, 4-3, Tuesday, Sept. 27, clearing their biggest hurdle to a title.
Against Lancaster, Indian Land won four of the five singles contests all in straight sets.
Keerthana Nair won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Caitlyn Johnson won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
The Lady Warriors also got wins at No. 3 singles with Reyah Patel winning 6-1, 6-4 and at No. 5 singles with Zoe Hsu winning 6-0, 6-0. Lancaster picked up a singles win at No. 4 singles with Gracie Belk winning 6-3, 6-3.
The only doubles action saw Emma Monfore and Claire Ziobrowski win 6-0, 6-1 for the Lady Warriors.
It was senior night, so the team honored its seniors and captains, Monfore and July Cortez, while clinching the top spot in the region.
On the road at Catawba Ridge, Indian Land was forced into a No. 1 doubles match to decide who won the contest. After having the match tied at 3-3, Nair and Johnson won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-2 to give the Lady Warriors the win.
In singles action, Nair won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Johnson won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0. Also winning for Indian Land was Patel at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-5.
Indian Land finished their region schedule with a 9-1 record.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.