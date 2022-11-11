Operation Christmas Child needs your help at donation centers around Lancaster County as the project tries to reach its 200-millionth shoebox during its 29th year.
National Collection Week is Nov. 14–21.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Local drop-off locations include Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Indian Land, Second Baptist Church in Lancaster and Kershaw Second Baptist Church.
“The ultimate goal is to share the love of Jesus with each child by meeting some physical needs,” said Lancaster Second Baptist pastor Ed Gidewall. “That all starts with a shoebox.”
“Every shoebox is an opportunity to reach a child with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” say Dean and Renee Horton with Kershaw Second Baptist Church, which has been participating in Operation Christmas Child for 17 years. They also pointed out that for some children it will be the only gift they receive.
What to pack
Shoebox items should include helpful items – tooth and hair brushes, blankets, drawing utensils and books.
Each shoebox should also include an item that can “really impact a child” – a stuffed animal, doll or an inflatable ball are all great options, the OCC shoebox instructions say.
A shoebox should never include perishable items – toothbrushes are great, but toothpaste should be left out. Any kind of food should be left out as well, the OCC shoebox instructions say.
A $10 donation is crucial to help handle the costs of collection, processing and shipping around the world, OCC organizers say.
For more information, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.
Drop-off dates and times
Here are the county shoebox drop-off locations, dates and times:
Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Road, Lancaster
• Nov. 14-15, 17-18: 4-6 p.m.
• Nov. 16, 19, 21: 10 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 20: 2-4 p.m.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land
• Nov. 14, 18, 21: 9-11 a.m.
• Nov. 15: 2 -4 p.m.
• Nov. 16: 6-8 p.m.
• Nov. 17: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Nov. 19: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Nov. 20: 1-3 p.m.
Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw
• Nov. 14-16, 18: 6-8 p.m.
• Nov. 17: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 20: 12:30-8 p.m.
• Nov. 21: 8-10 a.m.
Help needed at Charlotte facility
Anyone can schedule a time to volunteer at the Charlotte packing facility to help pack the shoeboxes into boxes to ship around the world.
Volunteers are limited to groups of eight and will work for just up to four hours sorting and packing the boxes.
“I have volunteered there before, and it’s a great organization,” USCL student Kaleb Janiszewski said.
To volunteer, go online to www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-
child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/ or call 800-442-9120.