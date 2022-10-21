LANNWS-10-22-22 BUS SAFETY WEEK

Oct. 17-21 is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) National School Bus Safety Week, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers to take particular care when driving near school buses.

From 2011 through 2020, a total of 1,125 people lost their lives in 1,009 fatal school transportation-related collisions nationwide for an average of 113 deaths per year.

