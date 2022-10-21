Oct. 17-21 is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) National School Bus Safety Week, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers to take particular care when driving near school buses.
From 2011 through 2020, a total of 1,125 people lost their lives in 1,009 fatal school transportation-related collisions nationwide for an average of 113 deaths per year.
Those killed included occupants of buses or other involved vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. Pedestrian deaths were 1.6 times higher than school bus occupant deaths. During the period, 218 school-age children died in these collisions.
The danger zone of the school bus loading and unloading area is any area around the bus, where a child might not be seen by the bus driver. It includes the front of the bus because the bus driver might be sitting too high to see the child, the sides of the bus, which might be obscured by blind spots, and the rear of the bus.
School bus fatalities account for less than 1% of all traffic fatalities, making school buses the safest vehicles on the road. Children riding on buses are generally safe, but the danger increases when children are getting on or off the bus.
Passing a stopped school bus is illegal in every jurisdiction. In South Carolina, drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the front or rear must stop before reaching the bus if the red lights are flashing and may not proceed until the bus resumes moving or the red lights are no longer flashing. Drivers may not pass (overtake) a school bus when its amber lights are on.
A first offense is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 or 30 days in jail. The penalties increase for repeat offenses. A driver illegally passing a stopped school bus who causes great bodily injury to a pedestrian is guilty of a felony and can be fined $5,000 to $10,000 and sent to jail for a minimum of 60 days and up to a year. If death results, the felony is punishable by a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and one year to five years in prison. Many school buses are equipped with cameras positioned to record violations, and the video evidence can be used to charge and convict drivers violating this law.
“We want our children to get to school and back home safely,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Watch out for school buses, which often transport students in the dark. Be patient. Anticipate school bus traffic and leave early enough to be on time even if you do have school bus delays.
“Don’t drive distracted and stop when you see those red lights start flashing. Don’t try to beat the bus. Don’t start off until the bus is moving and the red lights are off, and even then make sure the roadway and the shoulders are clear of students,” he said.
“Nobody wants to live with the lifelong consequences of injuring or killing a child and the legal ramifications that follow accidents like that,” Faile said.
“I also want to thank our school bus drivers for all they do, which is much more than drive the bus.”