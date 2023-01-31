LANCASTER — Ja’Nette Carter, 42, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Ja’Nette was a high school biology teacher. Her greatest joy was being a teacher. She stayed up all hours of the night finding the best quality lesson plans for her students. Ja’Nette poured her heart and soul into school for her students. She loved to read and could find a book anywhere. She enjoyed research and learning new things. Ja’Nette loved watching movies, listening to all genres of music, and fireworks. Ja’Nette truly sparkled and never met a stranger. Her family and her students were her world and she loved them wholeheartedly.

