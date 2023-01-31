LANCASTER — Ja’Nette Carter, 42, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Ja’Nette was a high school biology teacher. Her greatest joy was being a teacher. She stayed up all hours of the night finding the best quality lesson plans for her students. Ja’Nette poured her heart and soul into school for her students. She loved to read and could find a book anywhere. She enjoyed research and learning new things. Ja’Nette loved watching movies, listening to all genres of music, and fireworks. Ja’Nette truly sparkled and never met a stranger. Her family and her students were her world and she loved them wholeheartedly.
Ja’Nette is survived by her mother, three brothers, two sisters, four nephews, one niece, one aunt and one uncle.
The celebration of life service for Ja’Nette will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Flowers may be sent to Burgess Funeral Home, c/o Carter Family, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Hill High School/The National Honors Society, RE: Ja’Nette Carter, 320 W. Springdale Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ja’Nette Carter.