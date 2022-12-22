LANSPTS-12-24-22 BUFORD HOOPS Kaden Sapp

Buford High School’s Kaden Sapp drives to the basket during the Yellow Jackets game Dec. 21 against the McBee Panthers.

 Gwynn Leaird

Buford High School capped pre-holiday play by sweeping the McBee Panthers out of the gym.

Earlier in the day, Lancaster County students began their annual winter break, but before the Jackets bolted for home, they took care of business with visiting McBee High School in the Wednesday, Dec. 21, game.

Trending Videos