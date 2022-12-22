Buford High School capped pre-holiday play by sweeping the McBee Panthers out of the gym.
Earlier in the day, Lancaster County students began their annual winter break, but before the Jackets bolted for home, they took care of business with visiting McBee High School in the Wednesday, Dec. 21, game.
The Buford boys took a 67-63 win after the Lady Jackets registered a 51-38 victory over the Lady Panthers.
In the nightcap, the Buford boys, 4-5, held on against the pesky Panthers.
Jesse Allen triggered the Jackets with 22 points, 14 in the fourth quarter. He netted 8-10 free throws in the final period.
“We played hard and had good effort to get a tough win,” said Buford head coach Steve Sellers. “I was pleased with our play in a close game when we had to make plays.”
Aaron Morris scored 19 points, 13 in the first half, when Buford built a 33-22 lead.
Buford took a 43-39 lead going into the final quarter before taking the four-point win.
Brody Sanders scored 13 and Kaden Sapp had eight points.
Girls game
In the girls game, Buford took an early lead and stayed on top for the 13-point win.
Buford, up 12-8 after one period, led 25-16 at the half.
The Lady Jackets led 37-25 after three periods.
“Several areas we’ve worked on in practice helped us tonight,” said Buford head coach Susan Scott. “We shot the ball better and took care of the ball, limiting our turnovers. I thought our leadership was good, which helped our girls play well as a team.”
Peighton Sweatt scored 16 points, eight in each half. Jules Campos netted 14 points with six rebounds and eight steals. McKenzie Bundy finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Buford is idle until Jan. 3 when the Jackets host York Comprehensive High School.