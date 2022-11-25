The Buford High School Yellow Jackets basketball teams are upbeat as they enter the 2022-23 season.
Each team has its share of returning players and promising newcomers.
The Lady Jackets, in their fourth season under head coach Susan Scott, have back four players; while the Buford boys return five players who started last season.
Scott, who guided the 14-8 Lady Jackets to a region runner-up finish and the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, will look to veterans Kensi Sutton and Reese Sutton, a pair of senior forwards.
Kensi Sutton, an All-Region pick last season, is a preseason All-Region selection.
Junior point guard Peighton Sweatt and Jules Campos, a junior guard, also are back to bolster the lineup.
Senior forward Kenzie Bundy, a standout on the Buford High girl’s soccer team, is a top newcomer. She played a couple of seasons back and is expected to make an impact with the maroon and gold.
Scott said junior forward-centers Hannah Rowell and Kaylee Kirk and junior center Summer Stacks will be counted on to contribute after moving up from the Junior Lady Jackets team.
Scott will also look to freshmen guards Caroline Plyler and Jayden Walters along with forward Jaylin Larrimore.
“The key for this team is to get healthy and stay healthy,” Scott said. “The girls are playing hard, but they need to recover from their injuries so we can be at full force.”
Scott said she encouraged.
“We’ve improved with our scrimmages,” she said. “We’re not there yet, but working to get there. We’re making strides as we head to our opener.”
Buford, in the preseason region coaches poll, was picked third behind defending region champion Andrew Jackson and Chesterfield.
“I think we will be competitive,” Scott said. “I’m confident we have several players who can step up and help us. Our returning players will be vital in providing key leadership.”
Boys team
The Jackets, under fourth year head coach Steve Sellers, are shooting to improve on a 6-14 finish last season.
Sellers, a former Buford player, returns five players who started last season, including senior wings Brody Sanders and Will Rape along with senior point guard Jesse Allen, a returning captain.
Sellers will also look to junior guard Aaron Morris and junior forward Tony Jackson.
“All of these players have their share of experience, which should be a plus for us,” Sellers said.
Senior newcomers include forwards Kaden Sapp, Landon Carnes and Andrew Plyler.
Players up from the junior varsity include the junior guard trio of Jackson Williams, Fo’Real Pearson and Riley Turner.
Sellers said defense is crucial in the Jackets’ hopes.
“We lack size, so defense will play a key role for us,” Sellers said. “We have to play tough and be solid on the defensive side.”
Sellers said Andrew Jackson High School, the Class 2A Upper State runner-up last season, is the team to beat.
“Central is also going to be tough as they came on strong last season, and North Central will be a factor in the region race,” he said. “It will be a dogfight to make the playoffs and I feel we will be better. We will look to our veteran players to lead as we fill our roles. We have to be consistent and play well each time we take the floor.”
Buford opens its season Monday, Nov. 28 when it hosts Class 1A foe Lewisville High School.