Buford High School’s Kensi Sutton drives to the baseline during the Lady Jackets’ season opener Monday, Nov. 28, against Lewisville High School.

 Eric Rowell

Buford High School opened its 2022-23 basketball season with a sweep of Lewisville High School at home.

The Lady Jackets posted a 36-21 win over the Lady Lions and the Buford boys prevailed 41-30 in the Monday, Nov. 28, games.

