Buford High School opened its 2022-23 basketball season with a sweep of Lewisville High School at home.
The Lady Jackets posted a 36-21 win over the Lady Lions and the Buford boys prevailed 41-30 in the Monday, Nov. 28, games.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Buford High School opened its 2022-23 basketball season with a sweep of Lewisville High School at home.
The Lady Jackets posted a 36-21 win over the Lady Lions and the Buford boys prevailed 41-30 in the Monday, Nov. 28, games.
The Buford girls, up 16-13 at the half, took control in the second half with a 20-8 surge to take the 15-point win.
“This was a good win to start the season,” said Buford girls head coach Susan Scott. “The key was a team effort. That’s what we have to have.”
Buford led 23-15 after three periods and closed out the win with a 13-6 surge.
Kenzie Bundy led the Lady Jackets with 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and four assists.
In the nightcap, the Buford boys notched an 11-point win.
“Our guys played hard and gave good effort,” said Buford boys head coach Steve Sellers. “We need to shoot better, but I felt our defense was good and helped us get the win.”
Buford held a 20-16 halftime edge and pushed its lead to 33-20 after three quarters.
The Jackets stayed in control to get the win.
Buford used a balanced attack with Aaron Morris leading the way with nine points, and Jesse Allen and Kaden Sapp followed with eight points each.
Buford dropped a pair of games at Parkwood High of Union County, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The Lady Jackets fell to the Lady Wolf Pack, 61-14.
Parkwood led 29-6 at the half and cruised to the win.
Jules Campos led the Buford girls with four points. Jaylin Larrimore netted three points and grabbed seven rebounds.
In the boys game, Parkwood took a 56-43 win.
The Wolf Pack opened the second half with a 36-9 lead, but Buford came back with an 18-6 third-period charge to make it 42-27 with a period to play. Parkwood held on for the 13-point win.
Morris led Buford with 15 points, 12 in the second half. Allen scored 10 points, eight after the half.