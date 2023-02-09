ROCK HILL — Buford High School recently split a Region 5-AA twin bill at York Prep Academy.
The Lady Jackets swarmed the Lady Patriots for a 54-23 win, but the Buford boys dropped a 59-50 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Rock Hill.
The Buford girls, now 11-10 and 6-5 in the region, took charge early and cruised to the 31-point win.
The Lady Jackets opened a 20-5 lead after one quarter and held a 32-11 spread at the break.
“We played well on both ends of the court,” said Buford girls head coach Susan Scott. “Our offense clicked and our shots fell. The defense was also good for us. This was one of our best overall games since we began region play.”
Peighton Sweatt led a balanced Buford attack with 10 points.
In the nightcap, the Patriots, who trailed 11-4 after a quarter, ignited in the second period with a key 25-7 surge to lead 29-18 at the break.
York Prep led 40-31 after three quarters and held on for the nine-point win.
Jesse Allen led Buford with 21 points, 16 in the second half. Tony Jackson added 10 points in the loss.
“Our guys played hard and gave good effort, but came up short,” said Buford head coach Steve Sellers. “We had a solid start, but a tough second period. We competed, but couldn’t regain the lead.”
Buford is now 7-14 overall, 2-9 in the region, and finished region play at North Central High School on Friday, Feb. 10.