Buford High School celebrated Jackets basketball senior night with a split with Region 5-AA foe Central High of Pageland.
The Lady Jackets opened the twin bill, thumping the Lady Eagles, 51-18, but the Buford boys dropped a 62-52 loss on Friday, Feb. 3.
In the varsity opener, the Lady Jackets started strong and rolled to the 33-point win.
“We shot the ball well, one of our best shooting nights this season,” said Buford girls head coach Susan Scott. “Our shots fell and everybody did their job and contributed to our win. We wanted to give our seniors ample playing time, but worked in as many players as possible.”
The Buford seniors included Kensi Sutton, Reese Sutton and McKenzie Bundy.
The Lady Jackets opened a 20-5 lead after one quarter and held a 29-10 spread at the break to take the win.
Peighton Sweatt and Sutton led Buford with 12 points each.
Buford, now 5-5 in region play, improved to 10-10 overall.
Boys game
In the boys game, Buford led 27-25 at the half, but Central rallied with a 20-14 surge to take a 45-41 lead, with a quarter to play.
The Eagles finished strong with a 17-11 charge to take the 10-point win.
Aaron Morris paced the Jackets with 19 points, 11 in the second half. Jesse Allen netted 10 points for Buford in the loss.
The Jackets are now 7-13 overall and 2-8 in region play.
The Buford seniors are Jesse Allen, Landon Carnes, Andrew Plyler, Will Rape, Kaden Sapp and Brody Sanders.