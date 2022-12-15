Buford High School tipped off Region 5-2A hoops play, earning a split with the Chesterfield Rams at home.
The Buford boys, now 3-4, downed the Rams, 56-43, in the Dec. 13 contest.
“We came out and played hard and had a good start to boost us,” said Buford head coach Steve Sellers. “Chesterfield battled, but we kept it going to get the win.”
Buford built a 15-3 lead after one period and led 24-20 at the half.
The Jackets held a 38-37 edge after three periods before taking the 13-point win with an 18-6 finish.
Kaden Sapp led Buford with 17 points, 10 of them after the break. Aaron Morris netted 15 points, including hitting nine of 12 free throws. He was 6-6 at the line in the final quarter.
The Buford girls fell in their region opener, dropping a 50-21 game to Chesterfield.
The Lady Rams built a 23-10 halftime lead and cruised to the region win.
Chesterfield led 32-16 after three periods before posting the 29-point win.
Reese Sutton led Buford with eight points. McKenzie Bundy and Hannah Rowell each had four points.