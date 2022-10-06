After dropping the opening set, the Buford Yellow Jackets volleyball team rallied to beat rival Andrew Jackson High School to improve their Region 5-2A standing.
With about a week left in the regular season, Buford High School is now locked into second place with three matches left in region play. The Lady Jackets are 9-1 in region play and 12-2 overall. They will have a key match at North Central High School on Thursday, Oct. 13, before heading into the playoffs the following week.
North Central leads the region and Buford would have to beat it to be able to win the region title, depending on tiebreakers.
Buford beat Andrew Jackson, 3-1 (27-29, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13), after dropping the opening set in their Tuesday, Oct. 4, match.
“We are not at 100%, but they played well, given the circumstances,” said Buford head coach Taylor Roberts.
Roberts said the Lady Jackets weren’t as prepared in the opening set as she would have liked.
“We made too many errors in the first set,” she said.
The Lady Vols opened the set going up early, but Buford battled back to take a 9-6 lead. The two teams exchanged the lead numerous times as the Lady Jackets went up 16-14, but Andrew Jackson came right back to take a 20-18 lead. After a Lady Vols timeout, the two teams continued to keep the set tied, until Andrew Jackson could grab the 29-27 win.
The second set was all Buford for the most part as they got the lead early and never allowed the Lady Vols to find a rhythm like they did in the opening set. Buford went up 7-4 and then pushed that lead to 18-12, before continuing to pull away.
The third set was the key set in the match that was then tied at 1-1. Andrew Jackson again went up early, but couldn’t hold a lead as the Lady Jackets came back to lead 9-6. From there, Buford controlled play at the net and was able to push the lead to 15-9 and cause the Lady Vols to take a timeout.
Buford didn’t let up after the short break and despite the Lady Vols playing better, the Lady Jackets were too much for them as they won the set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
In the fourth set, Andrew Jackson kept pace with Buford, but couldn’t get the advantage on them. The Lady Vols stayed within striking distance at a couple points in the early part of the set at 12-10, but Buford scored 10 of the next 11 points to pull away.
Kensi Sutton had 19 kills, three blocks and three aces in the match. Kendall Bohn had nine kills and an ace, and Laney Allen had five kills and four blocks to lead Buford.
Andrew Jackson is now third in the region with a 5-3 record, with four more matches left in the regular season. Head coach Hannah Kirkley said there is still work to do.
“We have to find that fire and fight,” she said. “We have to be more consistent. We have some good competition left to play. I do believe we are getting better. Everybody has to be on the same page.”
State 2A volleyball playoffs start Thursday, Oct. 20.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
