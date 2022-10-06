LANSPTS-10-08-22 VOLLEYBALL

Andrew Jackson’s Torrie Sowell and Buford’s Laney Allen go head-to-head at the net during their teams’ match Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Buford High School.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

After dropping the opening set, the Buford Yellow Jackets volleyball team rallied to beat rival Andrew Jackson High School to improve their Region 5-2A standing.

With about a week left in the regular season, Buford High School is now locked into second place with three matches left in region play. The Lady Jackets are 9-1 in region play and 12-2 overall. They will have a key match at North Central High School on Thursday, Oct. 13, before heading into the playoffs the following week.

