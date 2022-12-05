YORK — Buford High School earned a hardwoods split with Class 4A York Cougars, with the Jackets rallying for an impressive 57-44 win over the host.
York led 29-23 at the half, but Buford charged back to take the 13-point win Friday, Dec. 2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
YORK — Buford High School earned a hardwoods split with Class 4A York Cougars, with the Jackets rallying for an impressive 57-44 win over the host.
York led 29-23 at the half, but Buford charged back to take the 13-point win Friday, Dec. 2.
Buford outscored York 13-3 in the third period to take the lead on the way to the victory.
“Defense was good for us,” said Buford head coach Steve Sellers. “It was big for us to get key stops.”
The Jackets outscored York 21-12 in the final quarter to cap the win.
Kaden Sapp led Buford with 17 points, scoring 12 in the second half. Aaron Morris netted 15 points, 10 in the first half. Jesse Allen tallied 11 points, all after the break.
Buford was 11-15 at the foul line.
The Buford girls had a tough night, dropping a 44-12 loss to the Lady Cougars.
Peighton Sweatt scored six points and had four steals to lead Buford. Kenzie Bundy tallied two points and seven rebounds. Kensi Sutton scored two points and grabbed four boards. Hannah Rowell added two points.