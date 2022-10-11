LANNWS-10-12-22 BUFORD HOMECOMING Brody Sanders

Brody Sanders rushes the ball for Buford High School as he helped to lead the Yellow Jackets to a win on homecoming night Friday, Oct. 7.

 Ernie Rowell

Buford High School quarterback Brody Sanders tossed five touchdown passes, including four to Aaron Morris, as the Yellow Jackets topped the North Central High Knights, 40-38, in a homecoming tug-of-war.

Kendall Bohn was crowned Buford homecoming queen, with Kelsey Watson the runner-up, during the Friday, Oct. 7, game.

