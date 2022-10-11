Buford High School quarterback Brody Sanders tossed five touchdown passes, including four to Aaron Morris, as the Yellow Jackets topped the North Central High Knights, 40-38, in a homecoming tug-of-war.
Kendall Bohn was crowned Buford homecoming queen, with Kelsey Watson the runner-up, during the Friday, Oct. 7, game.
Sanders also rushed for 42 yards in the contest and completed 14 of 25 passes for 286 yards against the 0-7 Knights in what Buford head coach Ed Susi called an “ugly win.”
“It’s better to win ugly than it is to lose pretty,” said Susi, who saw his team improve to 6-1 on the 2023 season.
“We lost pretty a lot last year and I will take winning ugly,” he said. “The great thing about it is when we needed to get a first down, we got it.”
Susi was referring to Sanders’ 9-yard pass completion to fellow senior Jamari Hough that allowed Buford to run out the clock and seal the 2-point victory.
Hough also knotted an interception and a touchdown catch in the game for the maroon and gold, as well as a spectacular, film-worthy catch in the second quarter.
Hough was interfered with on the play, but managed to pull the ball in with one hand behind the defender’s back.
The Yellow Jackets were up 40-30 with 3:56 left in the game, thanks to a 39-yard field goal by senior kicker Kaden Plyler, who accounted for all of Buford’s six points in the second half.
The never-say-die Knights answered the Plyler field goal with a 65-yard touchdown strike from junior quarterback Landon Anderson to Kaleb Caldwell. The Buford defense had three chances to pull down Caldwell, but missed tackles led to the touchdown. Anderson then scampered into the end zone for the 2-point conversion to pull North Central back within two points.
The Knights then tried an onside kick, but the ball didn’t travel 10 yards and Buford took over at the North Central 49-yard line.
Facing third and nine from the 48, Sanders fired a pass down the left sideline to Hough, who pulled the ball in with both hands at the 27-yard line and stepped out of bounds.
Jackets running back Antonio Amos then sliced through the Knights’ defense for 8 of his 82 yards in the contest. North Central then burned their last timeout and the Yellow Jackets ran out the clock.
“We are just glad to get this win,” Susi said.
Morris had seven catches for 168 yards in the game, including touchdowns of 59, 34, 21 and 20 yards.
Buford hosts Chesterfield High School on Friday, Oct. 14, in another critical region contest.
Susi told his team to bring their “hard hats” to practice this week.
“They have some big offensive linemen and we have a lot of work to do to get ready,” he said.