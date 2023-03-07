LANCASTER — Mr. Jackie McKeith Horton, 84, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.
He was born March 27, 1938, in Conway, the son of the late Broadus Horton and Louise Faulkenberry Horton. He was a faithful member and deacon of Elgin Baptist Church. Mr. Horton owned and operated Jackie Horton Alignment Service in Lancaster for 45 years. He enjoyed restoring cars and trucks, and was in the process of restoring a 1949 Ford pickup truck. Mr. Horton loved playing golf with friends, as well as being a mechanic at Lancaster Golf Club. He was a huge NASCAR fan and previously worked on several racing teams in the NASCAR circuit.
Mr. Horton is survived by his wife of 62 years, the love of his life, Earlene Broughton Horton; his brother-in-law, Michael Broughton (Doris) of Kershaw; his sister-in-law, Polly B. Broughton of Lancaster; three nephews, Mark Broughton (Sandy), Eddie Dale Lee (Terri) and David Lee (Tammy); numerous great-nieces and nephews; many special friends; and his furry friend, Spud.
Mr. Horton was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Esterlene Lee; and three brothers-in-law, L.W. Broughton Jr., Olin Douglas Broughton and Eddie Lee.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Horton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Todd Rudisill and Dr. Jairy C. Hunter Jr. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Camden.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elgin Baptist Church, 2303 Belmont St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Jackie Horton.