LANCASTER — Mr. Jackie McKeith Horton, 84, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.

He was born March 27, 1938, in Conway, the son of the late Broadus Horton and Louise Faulkenberry Horton. He was a faithful member and deacon of Elgin Baptist Church. Mr. Horton owned and operated Jackie Horton Alignment Service in Lancaster for 45 years. He enjoyed restoring cars and trucks, and was in the process of restoring a 1949 Ford pickup truck. Mr. Horton loved playing golf with friends, as well as being a mechanic at Lancaster Golf Club. He was a huge NASCAR fan and previously worked on several racing teams in the NASCAR circuit.

