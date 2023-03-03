LANCASTER — Mrs. Jacqueline Combs Arant, 93, wife of the late Carl Arant, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday March 6, at White Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brad Threatt. Burial will follow at Westside City Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Carl Arant.

