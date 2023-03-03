LANCASTER — Mrs. Jacqueline Combs Arant, 93, wife of the late Carl Arant, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday March 6, at White Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brad Threatt. Burial will follow at Westside City Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Carl Arant.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service Monday at White Springs Baptist Church in Lancaster, where she was a devoted and loving member, having taught Sunday school.
She loved doing things for people, cooking for her family, and helping with Randy’s school. She enjoyed reading her spiritual devotion.
Mrs. Jackie was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Stoney Point, N.C., a daughter of Peter Curlee Combs and Selma Bare Combs.
Mrs. Jackie is survived by one son, Randall Combs Arant; one daughter, Carla Chappell; three grandchildren, Ryan Arant, Blake Sigmon and Brady Sigmon; two great-grandchildren, Arianna Anayah Arant and Aden Amos Arant; and a special son-in-law, Jeffrey Scott Sigmon.
Mrs. Jackie was preceded in death by her children, Dennis Lane Combs, Stephen Dale Arant and Timothy Carl Arant; two brothers, Robert Fletcher Combs and James Cleveland Combs; and one sister, Jean “Sissy” Fox.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to White Springs Baptist Church 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720; or to the Pee Dee Regional Center Parent Council, 714 National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506, where Randy is a resident.
Mrs. Jackie Arant’s funeral services are being directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 803-285-8000.