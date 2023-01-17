LANCASTER — James Franklin Huey Sr., 79, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Antioch Baptist Church, with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Mr. Huey was born March 4, 1943, a son of the late Robert Boyce Huey and late Sally Bleeka Carnes Huey.
He is survived by his wife, Betty R. Huey; son, James Huey Jr.; daughter, Gwendolyn Huey Marsh; granddaughters, Savannah Wooden and Breanna Pittman; and brother, Robert Huey.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Huey.