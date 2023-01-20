LANCASTER — Mr. James Larry “Jimmy” Driggers, 69, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and his caregiver, Robin Cole.
He was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Lancaster, a son of the late Willie James Driggers and Billie Faye Moore Driggers. Mr. Driggers was a lifelong master electrician with over 50 years experience. He started at Springs Industries and later was responsible for wiring nuclear power plants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas. He ended his career as an electrical engineer at Duke Energy. Mr. Driggers has been described as the man who could fix anything by his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Loyal Order of the Moose and Freemasons Lodge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 23, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, with Father Jeffrey Kirby officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Driggers is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa Lemoine Driggers of Lancaster; his three sons, Jared Driggers (Brittany), Jarvis Driggers (Kayla) and Jaden Driggers, all of Lancaster; a sister, Debbie Rivers of Lancaster; a brother, Eddie Driggers (Christy) of Greer; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Dufrene (Huey); his loving grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, Jordan, Ann-Marie and Jace Driggers; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Billie Faye Driggers; father-in-law, Melvin Lemoine; and brother-in-law, Charlie Rivers.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with personal remarks by the family at 5:30 p.m.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Driggers.