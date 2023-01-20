LANCASTER — Mr. James Larry “Jimmy” Driggers, 69, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and his caregiver, Robin Cole.

He was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Lancaster, a son of the late Willie James Driggers and Billie Faye Moore Driggers. Mr. Driggers was a lifelong master electrician with over 50 years experience. He started at Springs Industries and later was responsible for wiring nuclear power plants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas. He ended his career as an electrical engineer at Duke Energy. Mr. Driggers has been described as the man who could fix anything by his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Loyal Order of the Moose and Freemasons Lodge.

