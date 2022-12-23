James Lee Blackmon, 68, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
A son of the late Nathaniel White and late Leona Frazier, he was born Oct. 15, 1954, in Lancaster County.
His memorial service was held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home, Lancaster. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated.
Survivors include his sons, Issac Blackmon, Moses Blackmon, both of Washington, D.C., Bishop Blackmon, Justice Blackmon, Tysheem Blackmon, all of Lancaster; brothers, Joe Craig, James White, both of Lancaster, Wilbert Craig of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters, Betty Craig-Rhoney, Annie Marie, both of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.