James Mobley Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1950, to the James Mobley Sr. and Nora Cousar.
His memorial service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.
Final arrangements are entrusted to McCray Funeral Home — Lancaster.