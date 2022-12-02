James Paul Izzard, 60, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
A son of Paulette Izzard Anthony and the late Hayward Thompson, he was born Dec.14, 1961, in Camden.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen.
Survivors include a son, Cedric White of Charlotte, N.C.; three brothers, Roger Anthony of Rock Hill, and Terry Anthony and Jeffrey Anthony, both of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.