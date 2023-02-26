HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. James Phillip Beckham, 80, of Heath Springs passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. James Phillip Beckham, 80, of Heath Springs passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Lancaster, a son of the late Thomas Wesley Beckham and Margaret Cauthen Beckham.
Mr. Beckham was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church. He was a Navy veteran and served in Vietnam. Mr. Beckham was a retired police chief serving Jefferson, and a police officer who served Kershaw and the Lancaster communities. He enjoyed hunting, collecting knives and guns, working in his yard, using his tractor, and spending time with his grandchildren.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Beckham was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rod Yow officiating.
Mr. Beckham is survived by his wife, Vivian Marshall Beckham of Heath Springs; two sons, Chancey Beckham and his wife, Angel, of Heath Springs and Timothy Ray Forrester and his wife, Beth, of California; three sisters, Iris Knight and her husband, Ronnie, of Heath Springs, Joyce Sims of Lancaster and Sara Short of Heath Springs; four grandchildren, Brian Austin Forrester, Tyler Keith Forrester, William Lee Beckham and Jason Scott Beckham; and his daughter-in-law, Lynn Forrester of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Beckham is preceded in death by a son, David Brian Forrester; a daughter, Jamie Rhoda Beckham; three brothers, Wesley Beckham, Donnie Beckham and Benny Beckham; and his grandson, David Brandon Collins.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Beckham.