HEATH SPRINGS — James Quay Powers, 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
He was a son of the late Clyde Vernon Powers and Mary Emily Horton Powers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HEATH SPRINGS — James Quay Powers, 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
He was a son of the late Clyde Vernon Powers and Mary Emily Horton Powers.
He is survived by three children, Deborah Craig, Karen McKinney and Gregory Powers; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bonnie Powers; second wife, Miriam Powers; one brother; and a sister.
Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kershaw Second Baptist Church, with receiving 1:30-2:45 p.m. before the service.
Burial following in Salem Cemetery, Heath Springs, with military honors.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw