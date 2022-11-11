James Randolph McSpadden Jr., 76, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
A memorial service will be held at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Born in Great Lakes, Ill., Randy was the son of the late James Randolph McSpadden Sr. and the late Carrie Elizabeth Crump McSpadden. Randy grew up in Norfolk, Va., and went to Hampden-Sydney College, where he began a tutoring program for African American students in Prince Edward County. Upon graduation, he was given the award for the student whose contributions had most impacted the school and community.
He graduated from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and came to Rock Hill in 1973 as the campus minister at Winthrop University. He served as an associate pastor at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church and as senior pastor of Van Wyck Presbyterian Church.
He received a master’s in social work from the University of Tennessee and did marriage and individual therapy at Saluda Center and then in private practice. He was instrumental in beginning the Dimes for Hunger Program in Providence Presbytery and establishing Hospice and Community Care. His was a truly giving, compassionate heart that touched so many people.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kay Darwin McSpadden; two sons, Jamie McSpadden of Reno, Nev., and Will McSpadden of Rock Hill; and a son-in-law, Joseph Cleveland of Reno.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the Rev. Randy McSpadden’s name to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.