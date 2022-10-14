Jamie Eugene Hegler, 59, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
He was born March 2, 1963 in Aiken, a son of Barbara B. Hegler and the late Mendel Bruce Hegler.
A celebration of life service was 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Darri B. Hegler; sons, Mendel Blake Hegler and Benjamin Lee Hegler; daughter, Brittany B. Strange (George); mother, Barbara B. Hegler; sister, Teresa H. Knight (Chuck); and two grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mendel Bruce Hegler.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family.