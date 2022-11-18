LANCASTER — Mrs. Jane Irene Cauthen Harper, 83, of Lancaster, widow of Henry Harper, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Jane Irene Cauthen Harper, 83, of Lancaster, widow of Henry Harper, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
She was born Feb. 9, 1939, a daughter of the late Albert Cauthen and Laura Parks Cauthen.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Harper will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Barry Allen and Gerald Moss officiating.
Mrs. Harper is survived by son, Al Harper; daughter, Janice Harper; and sister, Faye Wilson and her husband, Jerry.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Harper.